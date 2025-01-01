Menu
2020 Nissan Altima

114,033 KM

Details Features

$22,961.55

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Altima

2.5 Platinum

12670068

2020 Nissan Altima

2.5 Platinum

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$22,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,033KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4FW7LN312283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,033 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141

$22,961.55

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2020 Nissan Altima