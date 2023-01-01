Menu
2020 Nissan Murano

74,814 KM

Details Features

$38,711.55

+ tax & licensing
$38,712

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$38,711.55

+ taxes & licensing

74,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10186992
  Stock #: P5874
  VIN: 5N1AZ2DS5LN137200

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5874
  • Mileage 74,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

