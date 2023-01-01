Menu
2020 Nissan Murano

20,291 KM

Details Features

$36,011.55

+ tax & licensing
$36,012

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

20,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10521033
  • Stock #: P5906
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2BS0LN159253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,291 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

