Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Murano

46,457 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10763132
  2. 10763132
  3. 10763132
  4. 10763132
  5. 10763132
  6. 10763132
  7. 10763132
  8. 10763132
  9. 10763132
  10. 10763132
  11. 10763132
  12. 10763132
  13. 10763132
  14. 10763132
  15. 10763132
  16. 10763132
  17. 10763132
  18. 10763132
  19. 10763132
  20. 10763132
  21. 10763132
  22. 10763132
  23. 10763132
  24. 10763132
  25. 10763132
  26. 10763132
  27. 10763132
  28. 10763132
  29. 10763132
  30. 10763132
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
46,457KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2CS8LN128220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,457 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Peterborough, ON
2017 Nissan Qashqai 89,394 KM $22,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra 54,461 KM $20,361.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM 44,265 KM $31,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Murano