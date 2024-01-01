Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Murano

70,849 KM

Details Features

$29,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 11440799
  2. 11440799
  3. 11440799
  4. 11440799
  5. 11440799
  6. 11440799
  7. 11440799
  8. 11440799
  9. 11440799
  10. 11440799
  11. 11440799
  12. 11440799
  13. 11440799
  14. 11440799
  15. 11440799
  16. 11440799
  17. 11440799
  18. 11440799
  19. 11440799
  20. 11440799
  21. 11440799
  22. 11440799
  23. 11440799
  24. 11440799
  25. 11440799
  26. 11440799
  27. 11440799
  28. 11440799
  29. 11440799
Contact Seller

$29,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2CS2LN107511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,849 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai 17,374 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 for sale in Peterborough, ON
2015 Ford F-150 184,674 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Rio5 for sale in Peterborough, ON
2018 Kia Rio5 74,558 KM $15,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Murano