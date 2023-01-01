Menu
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

44,265 KM

Details Features

$31,061.55

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$31,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

44,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2CM4LC601623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$31,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2020 Nissan Pathfinder