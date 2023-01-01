$31,061.55+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SL PREMIUM
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$31,061.55
+ taxes & licensing
44,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2CM4LC601623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,265 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
2020 Nissan Pathfinder