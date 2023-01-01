Menu
2020 Nissan Qashqai

38,194 KM

Details Features

$31,061.55

+ tax & licensing
$31,062

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2020 Nissan Qashqai

2020 Nissan Qashqai

2020 Nissan Qashqai

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$31,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

38,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10463877
  Stock #: P5897
  VIN: JN1BJ1CW1LW364508

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P5897
  Mileage 38,194 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

