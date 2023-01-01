$30,911.55+ tax & licensing
$30,912
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2020 Nissan Rogue
2020 Nissan Rogue
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$30,911.55
+ taxes & licensing
60,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10401780
- Stock #: P5895
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV7LC707902
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,653 KM
AWD
CVT
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2