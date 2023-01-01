Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

60,653 KM

Details Features

$30,911.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,912

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10401780
  2. 10401780
  3. 10401780
  4. 10401780
  5. 10401780
  6. 10401780
  7. 10401780
  8. 10401780
  9. 10401780
  10. 10401780
  11. 10401780
  12. 10401780
  13. 10401780
  14. 10401780
  15. 10401780
  16. 10401780
  17. 10401780
  18. 10401780
  19. 10401780
  20. 10401780
  21. 10401780
  22. 10401780
  23. 10401780
  24. 10401780
  25. 10401780
Contact Seller

$30,911.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
60,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401780
  • Stock #: P5895
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7LC707902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,653 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2015 Nissan Murano
61,770 KM
$22,261.55 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue
92,030 KM
$18,061.55 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 91,956 KM
$20,451.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory