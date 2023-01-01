Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

94,277 KM

Details Features

$23,011.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,012

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10521042
  2. 10521042
  3. 10521042
  4. 10521042
  5. 10521042
  6. 10521042
  7. 10521042
  8. 10521042
  9. 10521042
  10. 10521042
  11. 10521042
  12. 10521042
  13. 10521042
  14. 10521042
  15. 10521042
  16. 10521042
  17. 10521042
  18. 10521042
  19. 10521042
  20. 10521042
  21. 10521042
  22. 10521042
Contact Seller

$23,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10521042
  • Stock #: P5903
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5LC730711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2022 Mitsubishi Outl...
 21,098 KM
$36,961.55 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai
38,194 KM
$31,061.55 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue S
 16,183 KM
$35,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory