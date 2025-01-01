Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

70,366 KM

Details Features

$23,961.55

+ taxes & licensing
SV

12702768

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Used
70,366KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV1LC768212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
2020 Nissan Rogue