Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Rogue

73,813 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12894824

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 12894824
  2. 12894824
  3. 12894824
  4. 12894824
  5. 12894824
  6. 12894824
  7. 12894824
  8. 12894824
  9. 12894824
  10. 12894824
  11. 12894824
  12. 12894824
  13. 12894824
  14. 12894824
  15. 12894824
  16. 12894824
  17. 12894824
  18. 12894824
  19. 12894824
  20. 12894824
  21. 12894824
  22. 12894824
  23. 12894824
  24. 12894824
  25. 12894824
  26. 12894824
  27. 12894824
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6LC706028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,813 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L for sale in Peterborough, ON
2024 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 45,276 KM $44,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks SV 81,348 KM $21,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2022 Nissan Qashqai SV 65,106 KM $24,661.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2020 Nissan Rogue