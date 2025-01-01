$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
Used
73,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6LC706028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,813 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
