Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

76,897 KM

Details Features

$31,249

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,249

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 8495302
  2. 8495302
  3. 8495302
  4. 8495302
  5. 8495302
  6. 8495302
  7. 8495302
  8. 8495302
  9. 8495302
  10. 8495302
  11. 8495302
  12. 8495302
  13. 8495302
  14. 8495302
  15. 8495302
  16. 8495302
  17. 8495302
  18. 8495302
  19. 8495302
  20. 8495302
  21. 8495302
  22. 8495302
  23. 8495302
  24. 8495302
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,249

+ taxes & licensing

76,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8495302
  • Stock #: 92307A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4LC703435

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92307A
  • Mileage 76,897 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Nissan Rogue
27,249 KM
$30,849 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue
76,897 KM
$31,249 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Frontier
96,455 KM
$32,949 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory