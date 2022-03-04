Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

44,019 KM

Details Features

$30,849

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,849

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 8558954
  2. 8558954
  3. 8558954
  4. 8558954
  5. 8558954
  6. 8558954
  7. 8558954
  8. 8558954
  9. 8558954
  10. 8558954
  11. 8558954
  12. 8558954
  13. 8558954
  14. 8558954
  15. 8558954
  16. 8558954
  17. 8558954
  18. 8558954
  19. 8558954
  20. 8558954
  21. 8558954
  22. 8558954
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,849

+ taxes & licensing

44,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8558954
  • Stock #: P5678
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5LC701418

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5678
  • Mileage 44,019 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2018 Nissan Murano
67,326 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 152,468 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue
80,370 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory