2020 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,849 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 0 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8558954

8558954 Stock #: P5678

P5678 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5LC701418

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P5678

Mileage 44,019 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.