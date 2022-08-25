Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

52,790 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 9005512
  2. 9005512
  3. 9005512
  4. 9005512
  5. 9005512
  6. 9005512
  7. 9005512
  8. 9005512
  9. 9005512
  10. 9005512
  11. 9005512
  12. 9005512
  13. 9005512
  14. 9005512
  15. 9005512
  16. 9005512
  17. 9005512
  18. 9005512
  19. 9005512
  20. 9005512
  21. 9005512
  22. 9005512
  23. 9005512
  24. 9005512
  25. 9005512
  26. 9005512
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9005512
  • Stock #: P5733
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0LC720619

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5733
  • Mileage 52,790 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 36,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue
68,343 KM
$32,450 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue
62,949 KM
$27,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory