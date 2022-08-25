2020 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 7 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9005512

9005512 Stock #: P5733

P5733 VIN: 5N1AT2MV0LC720619

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P5733

Mileage 52,790 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.