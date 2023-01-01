Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

152,309 KM

Details Features

$19,911.55

+ tax & licensing
$19,912

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

152,309KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9635776
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5805
  • Mileage 152,309 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
