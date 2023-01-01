2020 Nissan Sentra

$24,911.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 5 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10521045

10521045 Stock #: P5904

P5904 VIN: 3N1AB8CV2LY231659

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,564 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.