Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Sentra

46,564 KM

Details Features

$24,911.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,912

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Sentra

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10521045
  2. 10521045
  3. 10521045
  4. 10521045
  5. 10521045
  6. 10521045
  7. 10521045
  8. 10521045
  9. 10521045
  10. 10521045
  11. 10521045
  12. 10521045
  13. 10521045
  14. 10521045
  15. 10521045
  16. 10521045
  17. 10521045
  18. 10521045
  19. 10521045
  20. 10521045
  21. 10521045
  22. 10521045
Contact Seller

$24,911.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
46,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10521045
  • Stock #: P5904
  • VIN: 3N1AB8CV2LY231659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,564 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2022 Mitsubishi Outl...
 21,098 KM
$36,961.55 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Qashqai
38,194 KM
$31,061.55 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue S
 16,183 KM
$35,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory