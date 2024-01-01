Menu
2020 Nissan Sentra

40,348 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

SR

2020 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,348KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8DV8LY204593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,348 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Nissan Sentra