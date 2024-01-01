$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra
SR
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
Used
40,348KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8DV8LY204593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,348 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
