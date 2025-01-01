Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Sentra

31,611 KM

Details Features

$19,961.55

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Sentra

S Plus

Watch This Vehicle
12619071

2020 Nissan Sentra

S Plus

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 12619071
  2. 12619071
  3. 12619071
  4. 12619071
  5. 12619071
  6. 12619071
  7. 12619071
  8. 12619071
  9. 12619071
  10. 12619071
  11. 12619071
  12. 12619071
  13. 12619071
  14. 12619071
  15. 12619071
  16. 12619071
  17. 12619071
  18. 12619071
  19. 12619071
  20. 12619071
  21. 12619071
  22. 12619071
  23. 12619071
  24. 12619071
Contact Seller

$19,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,611KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8BV4LY243751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,611 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2020 Infiniti QX50 AUTOGRAPH for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Infiniti QX50 AUTOGRAPH 42,338 KM $33,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV 34,345 KM $28,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum for sale in Peterborough, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum 51,530 KM $36,961.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,961.55

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2020 Nissan Sentra