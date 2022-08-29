Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

37,318 KM

Details Description Features

$47,100

+ tax & licensing
$47,100

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF-ROAD

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF-ROAD

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 9048052
  2. 9048052
$47,100

+ taxes & licensing

37,318KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9048052
  Stock #: 22496A
  VIN: 5TFCZ5AN6LX217185

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 37,318 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road  was traded in at the dealership for a 2023 Honda Ridgeline. 


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Tacoma comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.




Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Sport Suspension
Trailer Sway Control
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual passenger lumbar support
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
