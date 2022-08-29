2020 Toyota Tacoma

$47,100 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 3 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 37,318 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Skid Plates Sport Suspension Trailer Sway Control REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual passenger lumbar support Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.