Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Tacoma

41,026 KM

Details Description Features

$46,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 9086071
  2. 9086071
Contact Seller

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

41,026KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9086071
  • Stock #: 22499A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN2LX053033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,026 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport was traded in for a 2022 Honda Pilot!   





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Tacoma comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Step Bumper
Split Folding Rear Seat
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2018 Honda Civic LX
 45,517 KM
$24,200 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX
 136,712 KM
$15,700 + tax & lic
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec
 14,518 KM
$46,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory