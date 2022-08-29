This 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Included with this TLX is the balance of the upgradeable Acura Factory warranty.
It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.
-In addition, this TLX comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!
Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.
Vehicle Features
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Clock
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off