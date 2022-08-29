2021 Acura TLX

$46,794 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 5 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9054979

9054979 Stock #: U22497

U22497 VIN: 19UUB6F50MA802633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 14,518 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Illuminated Entry POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Convenience Clock Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Dark chrome grille Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Spare Tire Mobility Kit Wheels: 19" Alloy Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Powertrain engine coolant temp Mechanical Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank 3.59 AXLE RATIO Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features odometer ABS and Driveline Traction Control WINDOWS Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Gauges -inc: Speedometer Voice Activation and Radio Data System Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Vehicle Stability Assist Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning Door Mirrors and HVAC Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start AcuraLink Emergency Sos Engine: 2.0L L4 Turbo Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters Tires: P255/40R19 96W Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seats w/4-way power lumbar support Acura/ELS Surround w/Seek-Scan Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Ultrasuede/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.