Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Acura TLX

14,518 KM

Details Description Features

$46,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,794

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2021 Acura TLX

2021 Acura TLX

A-Spec

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Acura TLX

A-Spec

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 9054979
  2. 9054979
  3. 9054979
  4. 9054979
  5. 9054979
  6. 9054979
  7. 9054979
  8. 9054979
  9. 9054979
  10. 9054979
  11. 9054979
  12. 9054979
  13. 9054979
  14. 9054979
  15. 9054979
  16. 9054979
  17. 9054979
  18. 9054979
  19. 9054979
  20. 9054979
  21. 9054979
  22. 9054979
  23. 9054979
  24. 9054979
  25. 9054979
  26. 9054979
  27. 9054979
Contact Seller

$46,794

+ taxes & licensing

14,518KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9054979
  • Stock #: U22497
  • VIN: 19UUB6F50MA802633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,518 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Included with this TLX is the balance of the upgradeable Acura Factory warranty. 


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this TLX  comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.




Vehicle Features

Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Information System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Clock
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
engine coolant temp
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
3.59 AXLE RATIO
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
WINDOWS
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Vehicle Stability Assist Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Door Mirrors and HVAC
Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start
AcuraLink Emergency Sos
Engine: 2.0L L4 Turbo
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
Tires: P255/40R19 96W
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seats w/4-way power lumbar support
Acura/ELS Surround w/Seek-Scan
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Ultrasuede/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2021 Acura TLX A-Spec
 14,518 KM
$46,794 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Tou...
 134,195 KM
$17,600 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L
 161,339 KM
$26,100 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory