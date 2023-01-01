$35,661.55+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,662
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2021 Ford Mustang
2021 Ford Mustang
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$35,661.55
+ taxes & licensing
45,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9768619
- Stock #: 92545A
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH1M5126307
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 45,938 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2