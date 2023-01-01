Menu
2021 Ford Ranger

5,945 KM

Details Description Features

$46,977

+ tax & licensing
$46,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT 4x4

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT 4x4

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

$46,977

+ taxes & licensing

5,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10199214
  • Stock #: AC1202
  • VIN: 1FTER1FHXMLD74733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Auto Connect Sales Inc. to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

