Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Ranger

98,352 KM

Details Features

$45,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,062

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Ranger

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10545417
  2. 10545417
  3. 10545417
  4. 10545417
  5. 10545417
  6. 10545417
  7. 10545417
  8. 10545417
  9. 10545417
  10. 10545417
  11. 10545417
  12. 10545417
  13. 10545417
  14. 10545417
  15. 10545417
  16. 10545417
  17. 10545417
  18. 10545417
  19. 10545417
  20. 10545417
  21. 10545417
  22. 10545417
  23. 10545417
  24. 10545417
  25. 10545417
  26. 10545417
Contact Seller

$45,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,352KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10545417
  • Stock #: 92809A
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH5MLD86175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92809A
  • Mileage 98,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2020 Nissan Sentra SV
 46,586 KM
$24,911.55 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue
94,277 KM
$23,011.55 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento
136,876 KM
$14,911.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory