2021 Honda Civic

Listing ID: 9194650

9194650 Stock #: 23035A

23035A VIN: SHHFK7H97MU300270

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sonic Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 13,399 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Illuminated Entry POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Passenger Seat Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P235/40 R18 91W AS Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank 4.81 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Powertrain engine coolant temp Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Additional Features odometer ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Instrument Panel Bin Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Gauges -inc: Speedometer Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning Performance Speakers Clock and Radio Data System Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy Turbo/Supercharger Boost FOB Controls Heated Front Seats -inc: driver's seat 8-way power adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment

