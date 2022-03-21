2021 Honda CR-V

$39,999 + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 2 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,259 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Illuminated Entry PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Mini overhead console w/storage Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW Convenience Clock Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Grille w/Chrome Bar Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio HD Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Powertrain engine coolant temp Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 53 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 849# Maximum Payload Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) 5.64 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features GVWR: 2 Digital Display odometer ABS and Driveline Traction Control WINDOWS Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Gauges -inc: Speedometer Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Siri Eyes Free compatibility Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents front USB charge/data ports (2) Tires: 235/55R19 101H All-Season 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability rear USB ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start Leatherette/Fabric Seating Surfaces Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitgation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitgation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist 150 kgs Wheels: 19" Shark Grey Aluminum-Alloy

