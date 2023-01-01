Menu
2021 Honda CR-V

59,261 KM

$37,400

+ tax & licensing
$37,400

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 9686440
  2. 9686440
$37,400

+ taxes & licensing

59,261KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9686440
  • Stock #: U23135
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H4XMH201793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U23135
  • Mileage 59,261 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Honda CR-V Sport is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Included with this CR-V is the balance of a HCUV 7 year/ 160,000km powertrain warranty.


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this CR-V comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW

Convenience

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 235/55R19 101H All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

Powertrain

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
849# Maximum Payload
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Digital Display
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
front USB charge/data ports (2)
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
rear USB ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering
Leatherette/Fabric Seating Surfaces
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitgation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitgation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist
150 kgs
Wheels: 19" Shark Grey Aluminum-Alloy
FOB Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
