2021 Honda HR-V

Sale $31,900 + taxes & licensing 3 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7531405

7531405 Stock #: D21496

D21496 VIN: 3CZRU6H28MM105581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 360 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.