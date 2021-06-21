Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda HR-V

360 KM

Details Description

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2021 Honda HR-V

2021 Honda HR-V

SPORT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda HR-V

SPORT AWD

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 7531405
  2. 7531405
Contact Seller
Sale

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

360KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7531405
  • Stock #: D21496
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H28MM105581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 360 KM

Vehicle Description

 This 2021 Honda HR-V is currently being used as a service loaner and is available for viewing by appointment only. Actual kilometers on vehicle will vary from kilometers posted as the vehicle is still being utilized. 





Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!!


 


At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety and comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this HR-V comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!



 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2021 Honda Civic SED...
 13,264 KM
$23,400 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 198,782 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SED...
 132,481 KM
$14,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory