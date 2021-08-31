Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda Pilot

11,700 KM

Details Description Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Pilot

2021 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Pilot

Black Edition AWD

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 7840134
  2. 7840134
  3. 7840134
  4. 7840134
  5. 7840134
  6. 7840134
  7. 7840134
  8. 7840134
  9. 7840134
Contact Seller

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

11,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7840134
  • Stock #: U21598
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H03MB502355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 11,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Honda Pilot Black Edition was traded in for a 2022 Acura MDX. Included with this Pilot is the balance of a Honda Certified Used Vehicle 7Year/160,000KM Powertrain Warranty ! Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! 



Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


-It has passed the 100-Point Mechanical & Appearance Honda Certification process, inspected by Honda trained technicians using only OEM replacement parts


-It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this Pilot comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Pilot comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!



 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2nd row moonroof
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 108,641 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Pilot Bla...
 11,700 KM
$57,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX AWD
 30,995 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory