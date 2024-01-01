Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Jeep Cherokee

20,639 KM

Details Features

$29,011.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 11527350
  2. 11527350
  3. 11527350
  4. 11527350
  5. 11527350
  6. 11527350
  7. 11527350
  8. 11527350
  9. 11527350
  10. 11527350
  11. 11527350
  12. 11527350
  13. 11527350
  14. 11527350
  15. 11527350
  16. 11527350
  17. 11527350
  18. 11527350
  19. 11527350
  20. 11527350
  21. 11527350
  22. 11527350
  23. 11527350
  24. 11527350
  25. 11527350
  26. 11527350
  27. 11527350
  28. 11527350
  29. 11527350
  30. 11527350
  31. 11527350
  32. 11527350
  33. 11527350
Contact Seller

$29,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,639KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCX3MD152834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 93240A
  • Mileage 20,639 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2016 Nissan Murano for sale in Peterborough, ON
2016 Nissan Murano 138,186 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Peterborough, ON
2015 Honda Accord EX-L 107,581 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic EX for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Honda Civic EX 60,630 KM $25,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Cherokee