2021 Jeep Gladiator

11,050 KM

Details Description Features

$59,997

+ tax & licensing
Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

Overland AWD

Location

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

11,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9115666
  • Stock #: AC927
  • VIN: 1C6HJTFG8ML623058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Auto Connect Sales Inc. to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering&nb...

