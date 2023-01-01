$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
32,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9560566
- Stock #: DRPCC90
- VIN: 1C4HJXDN1MW538384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,332 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
