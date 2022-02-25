2021 Kia Seltos

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 , 1 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8317683

8317683 Stock #: 2831A

2831A VIN: KNDERCAAXM7164082

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2831A

Mileage 8,162 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.