2021 Kia Sportage

Listing ID: 8906854

8906854 Stock #: 2884

2884 VIN: KNDPNCACXM7878445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.