2021 Mazda CX-30

17,467 KM

Details Features

$34,711.55

+ tax & licensing
$34,712

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2021 Mazda CX-30

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$34,711.55

+ taxes & licensing

17,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9977405
  • Stock #: 92684A
  • VIN: 3MVDMBCL8MM214565

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92684A
  • Mileage 17,467 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

