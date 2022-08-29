Menu
2021 Nissan Kicks

27,274 KM

Details Features

$32,400

+ tax & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

SR

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

27,274KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9308200
  • Stock #: 92148B
  • VIN: 3N1CP5DV9ML538171

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,274 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

