$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Nissan Qashqai
2021 Nissan Qashqai
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
64,337KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BWXMW434672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6331
- Mileage 64,337 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Safety
Parking Distance Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
2024 Nissan Rogue SL 43,119 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai 64,337 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta 81,587 KM $13,470 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Trans Canada Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-743-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2021 Nissan Qashqai