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2021 Nissan Qashqai

35,355 KM

Details Features

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Nissan Qashqai

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14535672

2021 Nissan Qashqai

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,355KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW0MW438620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 94203A
  • Mileage 35,355 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats

Safety

Parking Distance Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
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Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$24,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2021 Nissan Qashqai