2021 Nissan Rogue

89,953 KM

Details Features

$32,461.55

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$32,461.55

+ taxes & licensing

89,953KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AT3DD5MW301106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,953 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$32,461.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2021 Nissan Rogue