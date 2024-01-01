$28,977+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2021 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777
$28,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,686KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3BB1MC690322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1508
- Mileage 75,686 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Rear sonar system
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
POWER LIFT GATE
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Message Centre
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition
Convenience
remote auto starter
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Ctrl
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Remote hatch release
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Apple Car Play
Lane Change Assist
Nissan Connect
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hot Spot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$28,977
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Connect Sales
705-741-1777
2021 Nissan Rogue