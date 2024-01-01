Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Nissan Rogue

75,686 KM

Details Features

$28,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

  1. 11470210
  2. 11470210
  3. 11470210
  4. 11470210
  5. 11470210
  6. 11470210
Contact Seller

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,686KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3BB1MC690322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1508
  • Mileage 75,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Rear sonar system

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Message Centre

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Voice Recognition

Convenience

remote auto starter

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Ctrl

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Remote hatch release
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Second Row Heated Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Apple Car Play
Lane Change Assist
Nissan Connect
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hot Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Connect Sales

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 88,239 KM $21,977 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Seltos Sx Awd for sale in Peterborough, ON
2022 Kia Seltos Sx Awd 85,587 KM $27,977 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SLE AWD for sale in Peterborough, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SLE AWD 47,034 KM $27,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Connect Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-741-XXXX

(click to show)

705-741-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue