2021 Nissan Rogue

19,428 KM

$35,461.55

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

12407136

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$35,461.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,428KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AT3DD7MW311331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,428 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$35,461.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2021 Nissan Rogue