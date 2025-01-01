Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

103,333 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Rogue

S

12894821

2021 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,333KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT3AA7MC716544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,333 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$CALL

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2021 Nissan Rogue