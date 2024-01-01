Menu
2021 Nissan Sentra

51,237 KM

$25,061.55

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$25,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

51,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV5MY206207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,237 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

$25,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2021 Nissan Sentra