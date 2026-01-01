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2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
22,936KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8BVXMY319569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6340
- Mileage 22,936 KM
Vehicle Description
Former daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Safety
Parking Distance Sensors
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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$19,980
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Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2021 Nissan Sentra