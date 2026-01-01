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Former daily rental.

2021 Nissan Sentra

22,936 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Sentra

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14535666

2021 Nissan Sentra

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,936KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8BVXMY319569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6340
  • Mileage 22,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Former daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Safety

Parking Distance Sensors

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-XXXX

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705-743-4141

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$19,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2021 Nissan Sentra