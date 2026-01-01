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2021 RAM 1500 Classic

155,699 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

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14535669

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
155,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LGXMS546496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 94180A
  • Mileage 155,699 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-4141

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Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2021 RAM 1500 Classic