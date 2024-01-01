Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota Venza

53,515 KM

Details Features

$42,961.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Venza

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller

$42,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,515KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEAAAAH7MJ082039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 93320A
  • Mileage 53,515 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2021 Toyota Venza for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Toyota Venza 53,515 KM $42,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra 58,721 KM $19,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai S 79,585 KM $18,961.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Venza