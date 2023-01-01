Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

22,121 KM

Details Features

$65,011.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,012

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10108971
  2. 10108971
  3. 10108971
  4. 10108971
  5. 10108971
  6. 10108971
  7. 10108971
  8. 10108971
  9. 10108971
  10. 10108971
  11. 10108971
  12. 10108971
  13. 10108971
  14. 10108971
  15. 10108971
  16. 10108971
  17. 10108971
  18. 10108971
  19. 10108971
  20. 10108971
  21. 10108971
  22. 10108971
  23. 10108971
  24. 10108971
  25. 10108971
  26. 10108971
  27. 10108971
  28. 10108971
  29. 10108971
Contact Seller

$65,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
22,121KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108971
  • Stock #: P5866
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5NFB39528

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,121 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2017 Nissan Rogue
67,494 KM
$25,011.55 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan 370Z TOU...
 68,818 KM
$29,011.55 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Sentra
14,163 KM
$30,011.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory