2022 GMC Yukon

308 KM

Details Features

$96,995

+ tax & licensing
$96,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2022 GMC Yukon

2022 GMC Yukon

SLT

2022 GMC Yukon

SLT

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$96,995

+ taxes & licensing

308KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8534237
  VIN: 1GKS2BKD6NR253166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 308 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

