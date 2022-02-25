Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Honda CR-V

2,958 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2022 Honda CR-V

2022 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 8446005
  2. 8446005
  3. 8446005
  4. 8446005
  5. 8446005
  6. 8446005
  7. 8446005
  8. 8446005
  9. 8446005
  10. 8446005
  11. 8446005
  12. 8446005
  13. 8446005
  14. 8446005
  15. 8446005
  16. 8446005
  17. 8446005
  18. 8446005
  19. 8446005
  20. 8446005
  21. 8446005
  22. 8446005
  23. 8446005
  24. 8446005
  25. 8446005
  26. 8446005
  27. 8446005
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,958KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8446005
  • Stock #: P5668
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H81NH200780

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5668
  • Mileage 2,958 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Nissan Sentra
 52,912 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima
 81,015 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 133,295 KM
$23,389 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory