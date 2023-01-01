Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Honda Ridgeline

21,903 KM

Details Description Features

$46,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Ridgeline

2022 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Ridgeline

SPORT

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 9541099
  2. 9541099
  3. 9541099
  4. 9541099
  5. 9541099
  6. 9541099
  7. 9541099
  8. 9541099
  9. 9541099
  10. 9541099
  11. 9541099
  12. 9541099
  13. 9541099
  14. 9541099
  15. 9541099
  16. 9541099
  17. 9541099
  18. 9541099
  19. 9541099
  20. 9541099
  21. 9541099
Contact Seller

$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

21,903KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9541099
  • Stock #: u22565
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F1XNB501329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # u22565
  • Mileage 21,903 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Honda Ridgeline Sport was a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Included with this Ridgeline is the balance of a 5Year/ 120,000KM HondaPlus Upgradable Comprehensive Warranty! 





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Ridgeline comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.




Vehicle Features

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fabric seating surfaces
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Clock
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
4.33 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1530# Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Black rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Composite Box Style
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Drop-In Bed Liner
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
engine coolant temp
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
GVWR: 2
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Display Audio system w/HondaLink
730 kgs (6
7 speakers including subwoofer
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning
Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Wi-Fi tethering and wireless charging
019 lbs)
SMS text message
e-mail function
Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and HD Oil Cooler
FOB Controls
2 USB device connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2022 Honda Ridgeline...
 21,903 KM
$46,500 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trax LT
 17,739 KM
$23,700 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L
 109,246 KM
$30,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory