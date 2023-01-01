2022 Honda Ridgeline...

$46,500 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 9 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9541099

Stock #: u22565

VIN: 5FPYK3F1XNB501329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # u22565

Mileage 21,903 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Illuminated Entry POWER REAR WINDOWS Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Fabric seating surfaces Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Mini overhead console w/storage Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Distance Pacing Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment Passenger Seat Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 4.33 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 73.8 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1530# Maximum Payload Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and Eco Assist system Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel integrated storage Black rear step bumper LED brakelights Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Composite Box Style Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Drop-In Bed Liner Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain engine coolant temp Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features GVWR: 2 odometer ABS and Driveline Traction Control MP3/auxiliary input jack Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Gauges -inc: Speedometer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Siri Eyes Free compatibility Display Audio system w/HondaLink 730 kgs (6 7 speakers including subwoofer Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) Lane Departure Warning Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability Wi-Fi tethering and wireless charging 019 lbs) SMS text message e-mail function Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and HD Oil Cooler FOB Controls 2 USB device connector

